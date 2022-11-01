Morgan Stanley Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $40.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.54.

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

