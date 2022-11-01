Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

TECK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

