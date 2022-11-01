Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.
Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4 %
TECK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.