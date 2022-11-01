SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $115.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

