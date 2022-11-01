Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE RLGT opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.
About Radiant Logistics
