Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

