Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.
Teck Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
