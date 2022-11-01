Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.