Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

