First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

