Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

