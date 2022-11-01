Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 1,272,045 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after buying an additional 286,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.