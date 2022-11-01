Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,312 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

