Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

