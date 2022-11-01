Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in City were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $156,493.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $885,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Down 0.9 %

City Increases Dividend

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHCO. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.