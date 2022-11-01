Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

