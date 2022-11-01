Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target Cut to $2.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $621.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.18.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
