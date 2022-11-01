StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Enova International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.