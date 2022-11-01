StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Enova International Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE ENVA opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Enova International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
