Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $71.62 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 533,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

