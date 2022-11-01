W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $551.17.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $584.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $588.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

