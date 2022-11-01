Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

