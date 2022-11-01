Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.
Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.