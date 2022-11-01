JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.