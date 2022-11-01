KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $40,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KBR by 1,212.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth about $22,631,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.