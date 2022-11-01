Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $315.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 265.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

