Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 82.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $501,000.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.