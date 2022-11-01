LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of LC opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

