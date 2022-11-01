China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LFCHY opened at $5.42 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51.
About China Life Insurance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.