LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $76.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.