StockNews.com Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

