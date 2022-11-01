Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $221.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average is $237.01.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 74,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

