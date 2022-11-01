National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

