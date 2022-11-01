Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.90.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.