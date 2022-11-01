Susquehanna Bancshares Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

