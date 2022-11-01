Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
NYSE NEXA opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $664.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
