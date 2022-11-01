Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

NYSE NEXA opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $664.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

