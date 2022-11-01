National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NYSE NPK opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

