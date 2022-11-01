National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
NYSE NPK opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $89.50.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.38%.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
