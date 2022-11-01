Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bumble by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

