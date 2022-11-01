Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.69% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

