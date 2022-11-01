Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 165,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

