Advisory Services Network LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

