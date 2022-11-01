aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

