DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. Barclays increased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.