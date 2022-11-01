Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

