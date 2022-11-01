CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.90. CTP has a 12-month low of 13.83 and a 12-month high of 13.90.

Get CTP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTPVF. Barclays reduced their price objective on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.