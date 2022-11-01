PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. PCTEL has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.09-$0.11 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

