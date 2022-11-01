PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. PCTEL has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.09-$0.11 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
PCTEL Stock Performance
Shares of PCTI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.11.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of PCTEL
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.