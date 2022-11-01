Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,302 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

