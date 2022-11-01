Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22 to $0.24 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.