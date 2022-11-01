dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
dynaCERT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.