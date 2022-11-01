dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

