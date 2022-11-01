Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $35.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Terex Trading Up 5.7 %

TEX opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 579.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile



Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

