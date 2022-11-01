Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Rises By 5.4%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,278.7 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCMF opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.
About Dr. Martens
