Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

UVE stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

