Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.
UVE stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
