Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.