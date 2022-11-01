Short Interest in Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Drops By 7.5%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROJF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

Marimaca Copper stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Marimaca Copper has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Featured Stories

